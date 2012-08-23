Australia's Rinehart cutting Fairfax stake: source

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Gina Rinehart, Asia’s richest woman, is looking to further cut her stake in struggling Australian publishing company Fairfax Media (FXJ.AX), offering to sell around 117 million shares, or 5 percent of the company, a source with knowledge of the sale said.

Earlier on Thursday, Fairfax slashed the value of its newspaper titles by almost $3 billion as it posted a steep fall in profit and said it saw no early turnaround in the worst advertising conditions in more than 30 years.

Rinehart, a mining magnate with a fortune estimated by Forbes at more than $18 billion, started building a stake in Fairfax late last year, reaching a peak of almost 19 percent in June.

Rinehart cut her stake to about 15 percent in July after a bitter and public feud with the Fairfax board over representation and editorial independence.

Rinehart was offering the shares at 50 Australian cents to raise around A$59 million ($61.61 million) said the source, who declined to be identified.

Fairfax shares closed at 51 cents, down 9.7 percent, just off an all-time low of 49.5 cents hit earlier this month.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley, which was offering the shares, declined to comment.