Fairfax says Rinehart must make bid if she wants control
June 29, 2012 / 7:02 AM / 5 years ago

Fairfax says Rinehart must make bid if she wants control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Top shareholder and mining magnate Gina Rinehart must make a bid for Australia’s Fairfax Media (FXJ.AX) if she wants financial and editorial control of the company, the newspaper publisher said on Friday.

Rinehart, Asia-Pacific’s richest woman, has built an 18.7 percent stake in Fairfax and has been lobbying for seats on the board. The company has declined, saying it would not compromise its editorial independence.

“Contrary to Mrs. Rinehart’s repeated assertions that this isn’t about editorial control, it is. It is also about her obtaining control of the company and not paying a premium,” Fairfax said in a statement. “If Mrs. Rinehart wants control of Fairfax Media she must make a bid.”

Rinehart has been a vocal critic of the Fairfax board and management and has said she might sell her stake if she is not given board representation “without unsuitable conditions”.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
