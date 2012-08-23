FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Rinehart fails to cut Fairfax stake: reports
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media Industry News
August 23, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Rinehart fails to cut Fairfax stake: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Gina Rinehart, Asia’s richest woman, failed to cut her stake in struggling Australian publishing company Fairfax Media, with investors shunning her offer to sell about 5 percent of the company, media reported on Friday.

Rinehart had offered between 80 and 120 million shares at A$0.50 after the market close on Thursday, a 2 percent discount to Fairfax’s closing price of $0.51, but was knocked back by investors, Fairfax newspapers reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Fairfax slashed the value of its newspaper titles by almost $3 billion as it posted a steep fall in profit and said it saw no early turnaround in the worst advertising conditions in more than 30 years, sending its shares tumbling 10 percent.

Rinehart, a mining magnate with a fortune estimated by Forbes at more than $18 billion, started building a stake in Fairfax late last year, reaching a peak holding of almost 19 percent in June.

Rinehart cut her stake to about 15 percent in July after a bitter and public feud with the Fairfax board over representation and editorial independence.

($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.