FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Grocery chain Fairway Market eyes IPO: sources
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 11, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Exclusive: Grocery chain Fairway Market eyes IPO: sources

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fairway Market, the high-end grocery store chain that traces its origins to a fruit and vegetable stand in New York City in the 1930s, is considering going public, five sources familiar with the situation said.

Fairway, majority owned by private equity firm Sterling Investment Partners, is in the early stages of interviewing banks to lead an initial public offering the sources said.

Two of the sources said it could fetch several hundred million dollars.

The sources, interviewed this week, declined to be named because the discussions with the company were private.

Sterling declined to comment, and Fairway Market could not be reached for comment.

The talks come amid a run up in the shares of chains like Whole Foods and Fresh Market, up 27 percent and 25 percent, respectively, since January, as investors bet that consumers will keep up demand for organic food.

Fairway Market has not picked banks to lead an IPO nor has it decided when to go public, all of the sources said.

Credit Suisse Group AG, the corporate bank for Fairway, has an advantage in the race, two of the sources said.

Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Fairway generated sales of roughly $550 million last year, the Wall Street Journal reported last year citing a Sterling partner.

Fairway, founded in 1933, has nine stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. The tenth location in Woodland Park, New Jersey, is scheduled to open this summer.

Reporting by Olivia Oran, Additional reporting by Soyoung Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.