FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to investigate $1.8 billion Wabtec, Faiveley deal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 12, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

EU regulators to investigate $1.8 billion Wabtec, Faiveley deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday a full-scale investigation into U.S. transport parts maker Wabtec Corp’s $1.8-billion bid for French peer Faiveley Transport, concerned the deal may reduce competition.

Wabtec and Faiveley, two of the world’s largest makers of railway equipment systems such as train brakes, doors and air-conditioning units, compete with Germany’s Knorr-Bremse.

The European Commission said the deal would remove a significant competitor while other rivals may be unable to compete effectively.

“The Commission must make sure that Wabtec’s takeover of Faiveley does not restrict effective competition and lead to less innovation in this technology-driven market, or to price increases for manufacturers, train operators and ultimately passengers,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Companies can seek to allay regulatory concerns with concessions. The EU enforcer set a Sept. 20 deadline for its decision. The companies said earlier this month that they expected a lengthy investigation.

Reporting by Foo Yun Che; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.