FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU antitrust regulators halt Wabtec, Faiveley merger review
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

EU antitrust regulators halt Wabtec, Faiveley merger review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - - EU antitrust regulators have put their in-depth probe of U.S. rail component maker Wabtec Corp's (WAB.N) $1.8 billion bid for French peer Faiveley Transport FAIP.PA on hold because the companies have not provided key information.

The European Commission opened a full investigation into the case two months ago on concerns that the deal involving two global makers of railway equipment such as brakes and doors could result in travelers and train operators paying higher prices.

"The Commission has stopped the clock in its in-depth investigation into the Wabtec/Faiveley deal. This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties do not provide an important piece of information that the Commission has requested from them," the EU watchdog said on Wednesday.

It will set a new deadline for its decision once the companies supply the required data. The Commission originally set a deadline of Sept. 20 for completing its investigation, later extended to Oct. 18.

Faiveley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies announced the cash-and-stock deal in July 2015.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.