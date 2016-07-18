EU antitrust regulators resume scrutiny of Wabtec, Faiveley deal

BRUSSELS - EU competition authorities have resumed their investigation into U.S. rail component maker Wabtec Corp's (WAB.N) $1.8 billion bid for French rival Faiveley Transport FAIP.PA after the companies provided details about the deal.

The European Commission, which launched a probe in May into the deal involving the two global makers of railway equipment, such as brakes and doors, halted the process last week.

"Once the parties submitted the information we had requested, the deadline suspension was lifted," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

The EU antitrust enforcer will now decide by Oct. 24 whether to clear or block the deal. Wabtec and Faiveley compete with Germany's Knorr-Bremse.