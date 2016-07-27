FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Wabtec offers concessions to allay EU concerns about Faiveley deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 27, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Wabtec offers concessions to allay EU concerns about Faiveley deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. rail component maker Wabtec Corp (WAB.N) has offered concessions to allay EU antitrust concerns about its $1.8 billion bid for French rival Faiveley Transport FAIP.PA.

Wabtec made the offer on July 25, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Wednesday, without providing details.

Companies usually propose to sell overlapping assets or facilitate rivals' access to address competition concerns.

The Commission, which is scheduled to rule on the deal by Oct. 24, is expected to seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or block the acquisition.

Wabtec had revealed plans to buy Faiveley in July last year and said the deal would create one of the world's biggest public rail equipment companies.

The Commission began its review of the deal in May and said at the time the transaction would remove a significant competitor.

Wabtec did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.