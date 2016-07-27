Wabtec offers concessions to allay EU concerns about Faiveley deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. rail component maker Wabtec Corp (WAB.N) has offered concessions to allay EU antitrust concerns about its $1.8 billion bid for French rival Faiveley Transport FAIP.PA.

Wabtec made the offer on July 25, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Wednesday, without providing details.

Companies usually propose to sell overlapping assets or facilitate rivals' access to address competition concerns.

The Commission, which is scheduled to rule on the deal by Oct. 24, is expected to seek feedback from third parties before deciding whether to accept the concessions, demand more or block the acquisition.

Wabtec had revealed plans to buy Faiveley in July last year and said the deal would create one of the world's biggest public rail equipment companies.

The Commission began its review of the deal in May and said at the time the transaction would remove a significant competitor.

Wabtec did not immediately respond to a request to comment.