10 months ago
U.S. Justice Dept sets divestiture condition for Wabtec-Faiveley deal
October 26, 2016 / 7:45 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. Justice Dept sets divestiture condition for Wabtec-Faiveley deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it will require Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB.N) to divest Faiveley Transport North America's FAIP.PA entire U.S. freight car brakes business in order for Wabtec to proceed with its proposed $1.8 billion acquisition of Faiveley Transport S.A. and Faiveley Transport North America.

Under the terms of the proposed consent decree, Wabtec must divest Faiveley's entire U.S. freight brakes business to a single independent buyer approved by the United States, the department said in a news release.

Wabtec has proposed that the divestiture be sold to Amsted Rail Company Inc, a unit of privately held Amsted Industries, the department said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

