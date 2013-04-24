Fall Out Boy outsells Kid Cudi for top spot on Billboard chart

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. rock band Fall Out Boy topped the Billboard 200 weekly best-selling album chart for the second time in their five-album career, besting rapper Kid Cudi.

“Save Rock and Roll” sold 154,000 copies in its debut week, according figures on Wednesday from Nielsen SoundScan, outpacing Kid Cudi’s “Indicud,” which sold 136,000 copies in its first week.

Industry forecasters pegged both albums to sell about 150,000 copes last week, according to trade publication Billboard.com.

Rock band Paramore, whose fourth album “Paramore” was last week’s No. 1, fell to No. 12.

Pop singer Justin Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience” and country singer Blake Shelton’s “Based on a True Story” held at the third and fourth spots respectively on the chart for the second consecutive week.

Indie rock trio Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ fourth album “Mosquito” debuted at No. 5 on the chart.

Pop singer Pink’s “Just Give Me a Reason” topped the digital songs chart for another week with 262,000 downloads, a 7 percent decline from last week, while hip hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us” was No. 2 again with 245,000 downloads, a 17 percent rise.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” placed fourth, behind Rihanna’s “Stay” and ahead of Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” on the digital chart.

French DJ duo Daft Punk’s new song “Get Lucky,” which features singer-producer Pharrell Williams, sold 113,000 downloads last week on only three days of sales. It is the duo’s first single in three years.

Year-to-date albums sales stand at 90.5 million, a 5 percent decrease from the same period last year, while 2013 digital song sales of 434 million have declined 2 percent compared to last year.