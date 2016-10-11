Google buys digital marketing company FameBit

A security guard keeps watch as he walks past a logo of Google in Shanghai, China, April 21, 2016.

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said it has bought FameBit, an online technology platform that connects brands with YouTube stars to create promotional content.

In a blogpost on Tuesday, Google said the combination would help increase the number of branded content opportunities available, bringing more revenue to YouTube. (bit.ly/22KeLVl)

Google did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

FameBit will remain a standalone operation for now, it said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2du8WJr)