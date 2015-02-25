FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family Dollar estimates 4 percent rise in Dec-Jan sales
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 25, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Family Dollar estimates 4 percent rise in Dec-Jan sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N estimated a 4.1 percent rise in net sales in the two months ended Jan. 31, weeks after the company’s shareholders approved its acquisition by smaller rival Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O).

Family Dollar said on Wednesday net sales rose to $1.94 billion from $1.86 billion, a year earlier.

The company’s same-store sales rose 1.7 percent in the period, which included the holiday shopping season.

Family Dollar’s first quarter will end on Feb. 28.

Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.