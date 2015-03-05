FamilyMart, UNY Group say in talks about possible merger

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s FamilyMart Co Ltd (8028.T) and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd 8270.T said on Friday they are in discussions as both companies consider various tie-up options, including mergers, with other firms.

FamilyMart Co and UNY, the operator of Circle K Sunkus stores, are considering a merger that would create Japan’s second-biggest convenience store chain, rivaling Seven-Eleven Japan Co, a person familiar with the discussions said earlier.