FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fannie Mae streamlines U.S. mortgage underwriting
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 10 months ago

Fannie Mae streamlines U.S. mortgage underwriting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fannie Mae headquarters is seen in Washington November 7, 2013.Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fannie Mae said on Monday it has launched a program to streamline its underwriting on mortgages for some borrowers that uses electronic data instead of physical proof of their income, assets and employment.

The U.S. government mortgage agency said the "Day 1 Certainty" program would also offer relief from representation and warranty for the appraised value of a home and a waiver of its property inspection requirement for many mortgage refinancings.

"Together, these innovations deliver greater speed, simplicity, and certainty to lenders and borrowers. They also bring stronger risk management and promote greater digitization of data and processes to the mortgage industry," said Timothy Mayopoulos, Fannie Mae's president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

These program features will be available on Dec. 10, Fannie Mae said.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac finance mortgages made by lenders by owning them and guaranteeing the bonds backed by these loans.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.