July 1 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it plans to sell $500 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $250 million of three-month bills, due Sept. 30, 2015, and $250 million of six-month bills, due Dec. 30, 2015.

Settlement is July 1-2.