Fannie Mae sells $3 billion bills at mixed rates
September 26, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $3 billion bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $3 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due December 26, 2012 at a 0.125 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.130 percent rate for last week’s sale of $2 billion of three-month bills.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due March 27, 2013 at a 0.154 percent rate, up from the 0.151 percent rate for $2 billion six-month bills sold September 19.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.968 with a money market yield of 0.125 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.154 percent.

Settlement is September 26-27.

Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
