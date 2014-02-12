FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie Mae sells $750 million bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $750 million bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fannie Mae headquarters is seen in Washington November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $750 million of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $500 million of three-month bills due May. 14, 2014 at a 0.074 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, down from the 0.077 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold on February 5.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due August 13, 2014 at a 0.105 percent rate, up from the 0.100 percent rate for $1 billion of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.981 with a money market yield of 0.074 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.947 with a money market yield of 0.105 percent.

Settlement is February 12-13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.