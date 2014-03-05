FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at higher rates
Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at higher rates

(Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due June 4, 2014 at a 0.059 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.053 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold on February 26.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due September 3, 2014 at a 0.090 percent rate, also up from the 0.085 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.985 with a money market yield of 0.059 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.954 with a money market yield of 0.090 percent.

Settlement is March 5-6.

