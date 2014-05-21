FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at mixed rates
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $2 billion bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $2 billion of benchmark bills at mixed interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due August 20, 2014 at a 0.042 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.040 percent rate for $1 billion of three-month bills sold on May. 14.

The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due November 19, 2014 at a 0.068 percent rate, a repeat of the previous week’s rate.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.989 with a money market yield of 0.042 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.966 with a money market yield of 0.068 percent.

Settlement is May. 21-22.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
