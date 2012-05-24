Fannie Mae narrows CEO search to two: report

(Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB could soon offer its top job to Timothy Mayopoulos, the government-controlled mortgage firm’s general counsel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has also identified mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc’s (RDN.N) CEO, S.A. Ibrahim, as an alternate choice if Mayopoulos does not take the helm, the Journal said, citing the sources.

A Fannie Mae representative was not available for comment outside regular business hours.

Mayopoulos joined the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2009 as general counsel and has also been its chief administrative officer since 2010.