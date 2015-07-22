FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at higher rates
July 22, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Fannie Mae sells $500 million bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A stands outside Fannie Mae headquarters in Washington February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

July 22 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it sold $500 million of benchmark bills at higher interest rates compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Fannie Mae said it sold $250 million of three-month bills due Oct. 21, 2015 at a 0.050 percent stop-out rate, or lowest accepted rate, up from the 0.048 percent rate for $250 million of three-month bills sold on July 15.

The company also sold $250 million of six-month bills due Jan. 20, 2016 at a 0.155 percent rate, also up from the 0.145 percent rate for $250 million of six-month bills sold last week.

The three-month bills were priced at 99.987 with a money market yield of 0.050 percent. The six-month bills were priced at 99.922 with a money market yield of 0.155 percent.

Settlement is July 22-23.

