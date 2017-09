The Fannie Mae headquarters is seen in Washington November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - - Fannie Mae , the largest U.S. home funding source, said on Wednesday it plans to sell $750 million of benchmark bills on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $250 million of three-month bills, due Jan. 13, 2016, and $500 million of six-month bills, due April 13, 2016.