Ahead of the film's November release, the final trailer for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' has been released. The film is an all-new adventure returning us to the wizarding world created by J.K. Rowling.

Eddie Redmayne takes the lead role of Magizoologist Newt Scamander in the film directed by David Yates, who helmed the last four "Harry Potter" films.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" opens in 1926 with Newt Scamander having just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures.

Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have passed without incident…were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt's fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

The film marks the screenwriting debut of J.K. Rowling, whose Harry Potter books were adapted into the top-grossing film franchise of all time. Her script was inspired by the Hogwarts textbook Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, written by her character Newt Scamander.

To coincide with the trailer's release, it's been announced that fans will get to experience some of the film's magic early at a global event. It will kick off on Thursday, October 13th, at 2030GMT and simultaneously in major cities in the U.S. and internationally.

Attendees will first be treated to a never-before-seen reel featuring some of the thrilling moments from the much-anticipated film. Talent from the film will join the celebration, in person, at two IMAX theaters, in London and Los Angeles, to welcome the fans.

In London, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, and director David Yates will be on hand. In Los Angeles, Colin Farrell and Jon Voight will be in attendance.

Fans gathered at those locations, and others around the world, will be able to submit questions to the stars and director during the Q&A, giving them a rare opportunity to learn more about the story and their thrilling foray into a new era of the wizarding world.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will open in theaters worldwide beginning November 18, 2016.