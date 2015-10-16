FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fantasy Sports Trade Association subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutor: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 16, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Fantasy Sports Trade Association subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutor: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The fantasy sports industry’s main trade association has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa, Florida in an ongoing federal investigation into the legality and practices of the fast-growing business, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The subpoena ordered the Fantasy Sports Trade Association to produce copies of the minutes of its board meetings, the WSJ said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The government may be investigating potential antitrust violations or fraud among the large fantasy sports sites, the Journal said on Friday.

The Fantasy Sports Trade Association couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa could not be reached outside working hours.

Daily fantasy sports, which has exploded in popularity in the past few years, allow players to draft teams and win money in games played in as little as one day.

This has allowed fans to spend money on the games with a frequency that some critics argue is akin to sports betting or gambling.

Daily fantasy sports companies now operate in at least 45 U.S. states, though some are mulling reviews on whether the activity should be treated as gambling.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.