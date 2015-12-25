Fantasy sports firms ask judge to declare games legal in Illinois

A DraftKings logo is displayed on a board inside of the DFS Players Conference in New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Leading fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel filed court actions on Thursday asking a judge to declare their games legal in Illinois, according to court documents.

The lawsuits follow an opinion issued by the state’s attorney general on Wednesday, declaring that daily fantasy sports constitute illegal gambling. The companies’ suits seek court action to overturn that decision.