DraftKings, FanDuel halt contests on college sports in all states: ESPN

A DraftKings logo is displayed on a board inside of the DFS Players Conference in New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel, in a deal with the NCAA, have agreed to indefinitely suspend contests on college sports in all U.S. states, ESPN reported on Thursday.

ESPN, citing company officials, said the decision was voluntary and followed months of discussions between the sites and the National Collegiate Athletic Association and its member schools as well as state legislatures.