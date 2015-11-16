FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY judge rebuffs fantasy sports companies' bid to block AG's move
November 16, 2015 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

NY judge rebuffs fantasy sports companies' bid to block AG's move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state judge denied a temporary restraining order sought by daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel in an effort to keep operating in the state after New York’s attorney general deemed the games to be illegal gambling.

In seeking the restraining orders, the companies said that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office had been pressuring their vendors to stop doing business with them, and they could be forced to close up shop in the state.

New York Supreme Court Judge Manuel Mendez will hear arguments on the government’s request to shut them down in the state on Nov. 25.

Schneiderman sent daily fantasy sports market leaders FanDuel and DraftKings cease and desist letters last week, demanding that they stop taking money from players in the state.

Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Christian Plumb

