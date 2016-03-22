FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo to suspend Daily Fantasy Sports in New York
March 22, 2016 / 6:22 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo to suspend Daily Fantasy Sports in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc will suspend offering paid Daily Fantasy Sports contests in New York from Wednesday, a Yahoo spokesman said on Tuesday.

A probe by New York State’s attorney general into the fast-growing, multibillion-dollar daily fantasy sports industry had been expanded to include Yahoo in November.

Top daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings agreed to halt their business in New York on Monday, betting on a legislative path to make the games legal after a months-long fight with the state’s attorney general.

The Yahoo spokesman said the decision does not impact users in other states.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

