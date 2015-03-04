FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online fashion company Farfetch raises $86 million from DST Global, others
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
March 4, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Online fashion company Farfetch raises $86 million from DST Global, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British online luxury fashion company Farfetch said it raised $86 million from investment firm DST Global and existing shareholders, valuing the company at $1 billion.

Farfetch, which brings together more than 300 of the world’s top designer boutiques on its website Farfetch.com, has raised a total of more than $195 million.

The company will use the funds to launch local language websites, including those in German, Korean and Spanish, it said in a statement.

London-based Farfetch’s shareholders include media company Conde Nast International and private equity firm Vitruvian Partners.

DST Global is run by Silicon Valley-based Russia-born billionaire Yuri Milner, who had once backed Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and online home rental company Airbnb.

Farfetch’s announcement comes a day after one-time high-flying shopping site Fab.com was sold to hardware products company PCH International in a firesale. Fab had raised more than $300 million.

Fab grew too fast and did not have the high-end focus of Farfetch, analysts said.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Sarah McBride in San Francisco; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.