10 months ago
Factbox: How the food we eat makes climate change worse
October 17, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

Factbox: How the food we eat makes climate change worse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The way we produce and eat food must change urgently both to cut the amount of planet-warming emissions produced by agriculture, and to help farmers adapt to climate change, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Monday.

Without swift action, climate change will put millions of people at risk of hunger and poverty, the U.N. agency said in a report to mark World Food Day on Oct. 16.

Here are some key facts:

Source: FAO 2016 State of Food and Agriculture report

Reporting by Alex Whiting, editing by Megan Rowling.; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
