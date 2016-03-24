Armani says to stop using animal fur in all his products

Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani will stop using fur in all his products since technological progress means there is no longer any justification for cruelty to animals, the renowned Italian fashion designer said on Tuesday.

Armani, 81, said in a statement that the decision reflected his luxury group’s attention to “the critical issues of protecting and caring for the environment and animals”.

Starting with the fall-winter 2016 season, there will be no fur in any collections produced by the entire Armani Group, which includes catwalk labels Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani, AJ Armani Jeans and homeware brand Armani Casa.

Joh Vinding, chairman of the Fur Free Alliance, said the announcement by a man who has set clothing trends for decades was proof that “compassion and innovation are the future of fashion.”

British designer Stella McCartney has long followed a “vegetarian” philosophy, shunning fur, leather and feathers. Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein have also committed to going fur-free, but brands including Fendi, Michael Kors and Moschino still sell items with fur.