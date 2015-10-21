FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Top models walk Balmain and H&M runway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Celebrity models dominated the Balmain x H&M fashion show on Tuesday, with Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jourdan Dunn and Gigi Hadid leading the runway.

The collection for Sweden’s Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, featured intricate embroidery, jewel encrusted dresses and embellished tops.

“It’s maximalism,” Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing said. “This version is about the celebration of the richness, the flamboyance but also pop culture.”

 Balmain’s collection for H&M -- the latest in a string of collaborations for the retailer --  will be available starting Nov. 5.

