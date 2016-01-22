FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bold, sexy looks dominate runway at Berlin Fashion Week
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 22, 2016 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Bold, sexy looks dominate runway at Berlin Fashion Week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN - Makeup artists and hairstylists provide the finishing touches to models before they hit the runway during  Berlin Fashion Week where strong, bold and sexy looks emerged as the major trend.

German designer Isabel Vollrath said her Autumn/Winter  2016/2017 collection, with its vibrant colors and eccentric cuts, was inspired by iconic women throughout history such as French sculptress Camille Claudel and fashion designer Coco Chanel.

High-end fashion label Augustin Teboul opted for a sultry, provocative vibe with models strutting down the catwalk  in short dark dresses with embroidered and lace bodices paired with fishnet stockings.

“It’s a poetic collection with some anarchy inside,” said designer Odely Teboul.

Berlin Fashion Weeks ends on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.