Model Lily Aldridge unveils $2 million bra
#Lifestyle
November 3, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

Model Lily Aldridge unveils $2 million bra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, California - Model Lily Aldridge unveiled the latest Victoria’s Secret Fantasy bra on Monday, a $2 million gem-encrusted piece, ahead of it being shown on the catwalk.

With more than 6,500 gems, the Mouawad bra has diamonds, blue topaz, yellow sapphires and pink quartz all set in 18-karat gold brasserie and was custom designed for Aldridge.

The Fantasy bra is a mainstay of the lingerie company’s fashion show. It even comes with its own security detail.

“There’s security so when you’re wearing the bra, security is close by and he’s not going to let anything happen to that bra,” Aldrige said.  “I might try and take a few off the side but I think he’s watching me.”

Aldridge will model the Fantasy bra at the Dec 8 Victoria’s Secret runway show.

