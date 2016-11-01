Burberry marks 160 years with video about founder

LONDON(Reuters) - British fashion house Burberry, known for its beige trench coats and signature check print, is marking its 160th anniversary this year with a video about its founder shot in the form of a cinematic trailer.

At three minutes long, "The Tale of Thomas Burberry" is a fictionalized account of the founder's story and stars "The Revenant" actor Domhnall Gleeson as the protagonist.

Directed by Asif Kapadia who won an Oscar for documentary "Amy", the video kicks off the company's Christmas campaign and recalls Burberry's invention of weatherproof fabric gabardine.

It also features actors Sienna Miller, Dominic West and Lily James.