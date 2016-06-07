Late rock star David Bowie honored at NY fashion awards ceremony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fashion designers paid tribute to David Bowie, the late British rock star and style icon who died of cancer earlier this year, at an awards ceremony recognizing people whose influence impacted the industry.

Actress Tilda Swinton accepted the Board of Director's Tribute Award on behalf of Bowie's widow, Iman, at the 2016 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards on Monday night at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.

Michael C. Hall, one of the stars of "Lazarus," the musical Bowie had worked before his death in January at the age of 69, also performed.

"David Bowie was an influence on everything. He was a culture event - his music, everything he was and we miss him," designer Diane von Furstenberg said on the red carpet.

Bowie won fame for hits such as "Space Oddity" and plaudits for trend-setting pop personas like "Ziggy Stardust" and pushed the boundaries of rock, fashion, art and drama for decades.

Veteran designer Donna Karan received the Founder's Award. Norma Kamali, Marc Jacobs and Thom Browne were also honored.