PARIS French fashion house Chloe said on Friday it had named Natacha Ramsay-Levi as its creative director, responsible for all ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods.

Chloe, owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont, said Ramsay-Levy will take over from April 3 and present her first collection for the label in Paris in September.

Ramsay-Levi has been second-in-command to Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere since 2013, having worked with him for more than a decade at Balenciaga.

Rumors of Ramsay-Levi's appointment have been circulating since Chloe's creative director Clare Waight Keller announced her departure at the end of January.

(Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon, editing by David Evans)