Creative directors more involved than ever
#Entertainment News
May 3, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Creative directors more involved than ever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - The role of creative director for a fashion house has changed – and it’s no small change. Today’s creative directors are as likely to be concerned by Instagram and store layout as they are by form and fabric.

Some designers dislike this change - Alber Elbaz left Lanvin in October to be replaced by Bouchra Jarrar, lamenting the fact that designers no longer have time to draw. Dior’s creative director Raf Simons abruptly resigned six months ago and the fashion house is still looking for a replacement. Dior is unusual though – the director will be expected to focus almost solely on womenswear, rather than getting involved with less fashionable aspects of the brand.

But for most of the fashion world change is afoot – and it’s not looking like that will stop any time soon.

Reporting by Saskia O’Donoghue

