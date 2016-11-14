FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Down syndrome 'Be Beautiful' fashion show raises $2.1 million
November 14, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

Down syndrome 'Be Beautiful' fashion show raises $2.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Movie stars Jamie Foxx, Hilary Swank and Queen Latifah were among celebrities sharing the catwalk with models with Down syndrome for a fundraiser that brought in $2.1 million for research and medical care.

Foxx, whose sister DeOndra Dixon has Down syndrome, said the aim of the "Be Beautiful, Be Yourself" fashion show in Denver, Colorado on Saturday was to "raise more money, raise awareness so we can attack this situation and bring eyes to it."

Organizers said the event is the single largest fundraiser benefiting people with Down syndrome. It was hosted by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
