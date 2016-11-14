'Bowie music, Bowie style' London concert to celebrate late singer
Friends and musicians who played with David Bowie are to gather in London for a concert in January marking what would have been his 70th birthday, organizers announced on Monday.
Movie stars Jamie Foxx, Hilary Swank and Queen Latifah were among celebrities sharing the catwalk with models with Down syndrome for a fundraiser that brought in $2.1 million for research and medical care.
Foxx, whose sister DeOndra Dixon has Down syndrome, said the aim of the "Be Beautiful, Be Yourself" fashion show in Denver, Colorado on Saturday was to "raise more money, raise awareness so we can attack this situation and bring eyes to it."
Organizers said the event is the single largest fundraiser benefiting people with Down syndrome. It was hosted by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
NEW YORK A Frida Kahlo painting that has never been publicly exhibited and whose whereabouts had been a mystery will be auctioned next week at Sotheby's in New York, the auction house said on Monday.
LONDON U.S. rockers Aerosmith, together for some 45 years, will embark on a "farewell" European tour next year, the group said on Monday, kicking off the series of shows in Israel.