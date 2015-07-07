Chanel takes fashionistas to the casino at Haute Couture show

U.S. model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a casino in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Chanel has taken its fashion show audiences to a spoof supermarket, a pop-up brasserie as well as a faux street protest to present its clothes. On Tuesday, the glamorous design house took them gambling at a makeshift casino.

The luxury label hosted its autumn-winter 2015/16 haute couture collection amid roulette and cards tables, manned by smartly dressed dealers, as well as slot machines, where models and Hollywood celebrities had a role.

Actresses Julianne Moore and Kristen Stewart as well as pop singer Rita Ora took their seats at the central roulette table to open the show as glamorous gamblers -- all wearing Chanel outfits and jewelry -- and making bets.

The creative force behind one of the world’s most recognizable designer labels, Karl Lagerfeld, is known for putting on lavish fashion shows, traditionally at Paris’ prestigious Grand Palais.

Models, all sporting a short black bob hairstyle, strutted around the celebrities in quilt-like jackets and skirts, for which a new laser technique to bind different materials is said to have been used.

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with U.S. model Kendall Jenner at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais which is transformed into a casino in Paris, France, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Glitz and glamor prevailed for evening wear in shimmering and bead-encrusted gowns, layered cocktail dresses and a black evening coat with flower petal-like cutouts.

American television reality star Kendall Jenner closed the show as the Chanel bride, wearing a white double-breasted trouser suit with a long veil training from her shoulders.

“Fashion is not needed, there are other problems in the world which may be more important ... but it’s an industry,” German-born Lagerfeld said.

“Fashion needs to go with time, if fashion didn’t go with time, fashion would be lost.”

Paris’ Haute Couture fashion week runs until Thursday.