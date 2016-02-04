Hard Rock Cafe fetes 45 years with London memorabilia exhibit

Steven Tyler from U.S. rock band Aerosmith poses for photographers at the Hard Rock Cafe in London February 19, 2007. Aerosmith will be performing their first UK concert in eight years in June. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

LONDON (Reuters) - From Madonna’s bustier to Paul McCartney’s suit, fashion memorabilia from the world of music goes on display at an exhibition in London on Wednesday celebrating the 45th anniversary of the opening of the Hard Rock Cafe.

The display, called “Hard Rock Couture”, features items worn as well as instruments played by singers and musicians across the decades, including Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

The Hard Rock Cafe, which first opened its doors in central London before expanding with restaurants worldwide, has what it calls “the world’s greatest collection of music memorabilia” -- all of which began with an Eric Clapton guitar.

Those items adorn Hard Rock Cafe venues around the world.

“We scoured our 80,000 piece collection. We really wanted to represent the history of time,” Narissa O‘Moore, Hard Rock’s European marketing manager, told Reuters of the exhibition.

“So, starting off with Paul McCartney, Jimi Hendrix, moving into the ‘80s with Madonna, Queen and ... then the 21st century with Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Legendary names. Big names. And really show fashion through time.”

Among the items on display are the bustier and trench coat worn by Madonna on her “Blonde Ambition” tour in 1990, a Johnny Cash guitar, a custom-tailored Elvis Presley outfit and a dress worn by pop singer Katy Perry for a photo shoot.

The “Hard Rock Couture” exhibition runs at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in central London from Feb. 3 to April 10.