FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caroline Herrera creates mystery for spring 2016
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 16, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Caroline Herrera creates mystery for spring 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Different shades of pink dominate fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s collection for next spring.

The designer, a favorite with celebrities on the red carpet, presented chiffon and organza day and evening dresses at her New York Fashion Week catwalk show on Monday.

There were also white and black tops, skirts and dresses in the spring/summer 2016 collection, but very few prints.

”This collection is primarily pink and I believe it is a very calm collection and very feminine, with a lot of movement,” Herrera said backstage.

“I’ve used a lot of the pink color, from very light to the strongest pink and it is always a very seductive collection.”

New York Fashion Week: The Shows runs until Thursday 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.