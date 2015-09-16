Caroline Herrera creates mystery for spring 2016

Different shades of pink dominate fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s collection for next spring.

The designer, a favorite with celebrities on the red carpet, presented chiffon and organza day and evening dresses at her New York Fashion Week catwalk show on Monday.

There were also white and black tops, skirts and dresses in the spring/summer 2016 collection, but very few prints.

”This collection is primarily pink and I believe it is a very calm collection and very feminine, with a lot of movement,” Herrera said backstage.

“I’ve used a lot of the pink color, from very light to the strongest pink and it is always a very seductive collection.”

New York Fashion Week: The Shows runs until Thursday