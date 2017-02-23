Israeli models hit the catwalk for Modest Fashion Day

Models stand on the runway during an event dubbed, "Modest Fashion Day", the first of its kind in Israel, whereby designers showed off their clothing creations aimed at Orthodox Jewish women who adhere to strict dress codes, in Jerusalem February 23, 2017.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Forgoing the provocative and risque, a group of designers in Jerusalem on Thursday held Israel's first major fashion show for Orthodox Jewish women, whose tradition requires they dress in conservative outfits.

Hundreds of Orthodox women and fashionistas were in the audience for "Modest Fashion Day" as Israeli models hit the catwalk wearing long sleeves and dresses down to their ankles.

"People are looking in our direction now to find that modest kind of look, which is very interesting to see," said ultra-Orthodox stylist Miri Beillin.

"We are working for this amazing day, fashion modesty, which is a complete, amazing experience for us as religious women."

Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up about 10 percent of Israel's population.