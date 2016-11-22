A model presents a creation by brand Alia Anggun during Tokyo Modest Fashion Show, Muslim fashion show, at Halal Expo Japan in Tokyo, Japan, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model presents a creation by designer Lynn Siregar from her brand Weddingku Gallery during Tokyo Modest Fashion Show, Muslim fashion show, at Halal Expo Japan in Tokyo, Japan, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A model presents a creation by designer Lynn Siregar from her brand Weddingku Gallery during Tokyo Modest Fashion Show, Muslim fashion show, at Halal Expo Japan in Tokyo, Japan, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Muslim women look at a model (C) presenting a creation by brand Meem Clothings during Tokyo Modest Fashion Show, Muslim fashion show, at Halal Expo Japan in Tokyo, Japan, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Models wearing an array of colorful hijabs walked down a Tokyo catwalk on Tuesday in what organizers said was the first such fashion show for Muslim women in Japan.

Floral patterns were among the designs adorning long robe garments and matching headscarves at Japan's first "Muslimah Fashion Show", which is taking place as part of a two-day Halal Expo Japan event.

Around 10 brands, mainly from Singapore, were showcasing their creations at the Tokyo Modest Fashion Show.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)