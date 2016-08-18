Kanye West takes 'Pablo' pop-up fashion stores global

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West is going global, opening pop-up stores in 21 venues this weekend to sell his "Life of Pablo" merchandise.

West, 39, announced the move on Twitter on Wednesday with a map of the stores that will be located in cities in the United States, Australia, England, Germany, South Africa and Singapore.

He gave no details but Vogue said the stores would be open for three days only and that the exact location would be announced 24 hours in advance on the musician's website.

West, currently on a U.S. tour promoting his "The Life of Pablo" album, has become a sought-after fashion designer, launching his latest collection of casual wear at New York's Madison Square Garden in February.

Prices for West's Yeezy line of sneakers have fetched 10 times their sticker price, with some pairs fetching more than $4,000 in the re-sale market.

A New York pop-up store in March for the Pablo merchandise had shoppers lining up for hours to get a piece of the clothing.

Vogue said each city getting the pop-up stores this weekend will have its name spelled out on t-shirts and hoodies in gothic script in bold shades.