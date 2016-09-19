A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in London, Britain September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Designers took inspiration from geometry, the 1980s and British uniforms for their London Fashion Week creations over the weekend, with more labels selling items hot off the catwalk as they adopt the runway to a retail business model.

High street brand Topshop became the latest to offer customers the chance to buy designs straight after its show on Sunday, where models wore zebra print designs and skirts slashed at the thigh. Embellished dresses and voluminous jackets added to an 1980s feel.

Topshop said that for the first time key items modeled on the runway would be immediately available for purchase.

"For a high street brand like Topshop that's kind of affordable ... it's great that you can then see it on the catwalk and get it straight away," singer Foxes said at the show.

Luxury label Burberry, which presents its womenswear and menswear collections on Monday, announced in February it would begin selling runway items in-store and online immediately after its September show. Fashionistas usually wait months for seasonal catwalk lines to hit shops.

With customers living in different climates around the world and with many shows now streamed live, several brands have been adopting the new model on different scales - selling select items or just accessories seen on the catwalk.

London Fashion Week runs over five days until Tuesday and others showing their spring/summer 2017 lines on Sunday included accessories designer Anya Hindmarch who brought a space age vision to the capital.

Models wearing white head bands walked a white circular catwalk, donning colorful coats and handbags - in aquamarine, lilac and coral - decorated with geometric shapes.

"This season I've been preoccupied by the relationship between geometry and art. These two visual mediums are both articulated through pattern, form and color - things that have always fascinated me," Hindmarch said in a statement.

At Mulberry, creative director Johnny Coca turned to British uniforms - military, school as well as suits and country wear - showing plenty of olive 1940s-style jackets and skirts, pinstripe navy and burgundy blazers and paisley creations.

Models wore ruffled pinafore and silk dresses, asymmetric patterned skirts as well as round-collared jackets and shorts.

"There's always a reference to British heritage, but it's about how we can use tradition, to make it feel modern. How we can break the rules, to make it new," Coca said in show notes.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams)