London kicks off menswear fashionweek

Models present creations at the Barbour presentation at London Collections Men in London, Britain June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

London kicked off four days of menswear catwalk shows and presentations on Friday, with labels Topman Design and Barbour among the first to showcase their latest offerings for male wardrobes.

London Collections Men runs until Monday, with Joseph, House of Holland and Thomas Pink among the brands that will unveil their designs.

According to the British Fashion Council, the men’s clothing market grew by 4.1 percent last year to 14.1 billion pounds ($20.23 billion).