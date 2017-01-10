FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivienne Westwood closes London men's fashion week in eccentric style
#Entertainment News
January 9, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 7 months ago

Vivienne Westwood closes London men's fashion week in eccentric style

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's dame of fashion Vivienne Westwood wrapped up London Fashion Week Men's on Monday with an eclectic collection showcasing edgy designs that included dresses for men.

Westwood, 75, who is known for her eccentric creations and environmental activism, presented both menswear and womenswear for her autumn/winter 2017/18 "Ecotricity" line, putting men in dresses and skirts and ties on women.

Models wore colorful knits made up of jumpers and trousers as well as long dresses and arm cuffs, at times slit on the sides. Men's suits were deconstructed or had wide, ankle length trousers and sometimes were worn with long cloaks.

Women's jackets had asymmetric cuts or exaggerated shoulders. Shirts had large collars and colorful prints and patterns, including skulls and faces, adorned most designs.

"She and he are having fun with unisex and swapping clothes," shownotes for the collection read. "'Buy less, choose well, make it last' limits the exploitation of the planet's natural resources."

Designer Vivienne Westwood (C) walks the runway after her catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London, Britain January 9, 2017.Neil Hall

Outfits were often layered and looks were accessorized with face paint, paper crowns, colorful socks, tights and boots.

Slideshow (14 Images)

Westwood, who previously showed menswear in Milan, was the biggest name at the four-day London event following the departure of brands like luxury label Burberry.

"London is my home. I regret leaving Milan because they've been so kind to me," the designer said backstage.

"It's just easier and more efficient for us to be here."

Burberry will present its menswear collection alongside its womenswear line at London's higher profile women's fashion week next month.

Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Pedro Caiado; editing by Richard Lough

