Fashion forward men take over New York

Bold colors and surf culture infused mens’ collections on the first day of New York Fashion Week on Monday, as designers drew from a variety of sources for the Spring Summer 2017 menswear season.

Surf’s up for menswear label David Hart, which drew on custom bamboo, surfboard and tropical prints created in England, Japan and Italy.

"This season was inspired by surf culture in the 60s and 70s in southern California,” Hart told Reuters. “I was looking at a lot of photographs by LeRoy Grannis and listening to a lot of music by Dick Dale and Link Wray.”

Menswear label David Naman made its U.S. runway debut with a collection drawn from understated elegance and versatility.

"Our collection is the guy - he wants to go out, he wants to have fun but he doesn't want to look like a peacock. He wants to be able to move through a room, so by taking off the jacket he can go from one environment to the other by rolling up his pants and putting sneakers on he can go from a business,” Jon McKinney, president of David Naman, said.

Menswear label Plac showcased a collection inspired by the vibrant paintings of British artist David Hockney. Label Wood House took a cue from the gentlemen of the 1920s with bold prints and color, while military uniforms of the 40's and 50's were the base for Maiden Noir. The brand showcased a collection that featured clean lines and loose proportion with a color palette of muted olives, tans and coral paired with blue hues.